We must see regulation as a distinct skill. Every regulator requires people that combine two domains of knowledge. The first is the knowledge of regulation in an abstract sense. The second is the knowledge of the specific sector. The Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India do roughly the same things, applied to different domains. We need to cultivate this expertise of regulation in a workforce for India. That skill is best developed when individuals gain work experience across multiple regulatory organisations.