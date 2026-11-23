I refer to your article ‘Scotch at the Docks’, which appeared on November 16, where you have mentioned about the classification 21069051 for compound alcoholic preparations. I don’t understand why that item is under Chapter 21, which is for ‘miscellaneous edible preparations’, whereas there is a separate chapter 22 specifically for ‘beverages, spirits and vinegar’. Please clarify.

Rule 1 of the General Rules for Interpretation of the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 says that “the titles of sections, chapters and sub-chapters are provided for ease of reference only; for legal purposes, classification shall be determined according to the terms of the headings and any relative section or chapter notes”. So, for classification, please do not go by the chapter or section titles only. Please go by the wording of the headings, subheadings and tariff items read with the relevant section and chapter notes and where necessary, the Interpretative Notes.