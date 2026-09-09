Banks, beaches, and rapid growth

These prospered even in a region where there were no big businesses by adopting innovative banking practices, financial inclusion by nudging people, particularly the women to save, and collecting their small savings through door-to-door banking. Initiatives such as the “Pigmy deposit” scheme contributed to financial inclusion. To keep the cost of running the business low, some banks employed young girls after their matriculation and this proved to be a major motivation for girls’ education, an increase in the age of marriage, demographic change, and women’s empowerment.

A column is not enough to narrate the interesting economic and social development of the region in which women’s empowerment was a key feature. In the period from the 1950s to the 1970s, the thriving beedi industry provided employment to many women, which helped to supplement their incomes from farm labour. In more recent times, many families supplement their incomes from cultivating jasmine flowers in their backyards. Fr Basil Salvadore Peris, a parish priest, brought the first sapling of the flower in 1934, which has spread to many parts of the two districts. This Geographical Indication-tagged flower is in high demand and cherished by the local community. It is marketed not only across the region but also to places far away and provides attractive supplementary incomes to many households.