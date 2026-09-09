Freebie frenzy vs women's empowerment

On the face of it, India’s women, specifically those in and around the poverty line, have never had it so good. For the past several years, a growing number of political parties appear to have discovered them as a potentially lucrative element of the electoral process. In North India, Nitish Kumar, as Bihar’s chief minister, leveraged this understanding to useful effect with the imposition in the state of prohibition in 2016. But in electoral contests that have come to be increasingly defined by giveaways in general, it was the five Assembly elections in early 2026 that saw parties compete in right earnest for women-targeted welfare schemes. No doubt, women beneficiaries of cash handouts —with promises of more munificence were they to vote the benefactors concerned —have enjoyed the unexpected bonanzas.