Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

All this may be no more than Malik trying to get a second wind for his political career. As of now, it looks as if critics of the regime are being naïve in cheering him on

Bharat Bhushan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik has overnight become the toast of the town among critics of the present regime who find his charges a vindication of what they would like to believe. He confirms their worst "suspicions" about the terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019, and they find it easy to agree with his allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the more they drink from the poisoned chalice so generously offered by Malik, the more they may harm any principled opposition to the Modi government.
Having been a beneficiary of the Modi government's largesse as governor for five long years in four states, one must question his objectives in delegitimising its leadership now. For starters, one might ask whether he is truly the loner he is projecting himself as or whether hidden political forces back him. The timing of his revelations should also raise some questions coinciding with the Adani imbroglio, which has considerabl

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahJammu and Kashmir

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

