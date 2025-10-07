Why India needs more engineers in power, not just in classrooms

Dan Wang of Stanford’s Hoover History Lab has attracted wide attention with his book, Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future. In it he argues that China is an “engineering state” while the US is a “lawyerly society”. The characterisation is not new. The Economist quotes Bill Clinton as saying during a visit to China in 1998: “You have too many engineers, and we have too many lawyers…let’s trade!”

China’s engineering achievements hit you in the face if you visit China today, as this writer did last month after more than a decade. No matter how much you have read about the country, the physical experience of its massive airports and railway stations, boulevards and bridges, highrises and bullet trains is almost overwhelming — especially as it is combined with visible mastery of urban planning and high-quality construction of public facilities. This is an orderly society that has built (and built superbly) on an unprecedented scale.

And it has been done by engineers. As was true of the Soviet Union in its mid-20th century heyday, so with China today: Its political leadership has been dominated by engineers. Li Cheng and Lynn White found that a stupendous 80 per cent of the governors, mayors and party secretaries in provinces, major cities and autonomous regions were technocrats. It wasn’t always so. The early leaders of the Chinese Communist party were products of the liberation struggle. Engineers came into their own only with the third generation of leaders, chosen by Deng Xiaoping. This cohort was led by Jiang Zemin, an electrical engineer, along with others like Zhu Rongji, Hu Jintao and now Xi Jinping, who has studied both chemical engineering and law.

There is the example of Wan Gang, a victim of Mao’s Cultural Revolution who managed to go to Germany for a PhD and then joined Audi. A Chinese minister visiting Audi met him and later invited him back to China. Wan became an early advocate of electrical vehicles (EVs) and, as the only non-Communist member of the Chinese government, pushed research in EVs. That helped China establish its leadership in the business. Also, Xu Guangxian graduated from Columbia and returned to Peking University before setting up a lab to research rare-earth materials — which too China now dominates. Xu is considered the father of China’s rare-earth industry.

It’s not just that expats returned. Within China, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students account for a much larger share of the graduates emerging from China’s increasingly high-quality universities each year, compared to any other country. They find a place in Chinese decision-making echelons, which does not happen in the US or India, although India has the second-largest number of STEM graduates. As for the US, the Congressional Research Service reported in 2021 that the number of scientists and engineers in the 117th Congress was the same as of radio talk-show hosts! Lawyers and business people had the largest presence.

India’s experience too has been that its scientists and engineers can “build” if given the responsibility. The early examples are M Visvesvaraya in civil engineering and dam construction, Homi Bhabha in atomic energy, M S Swaminathan in agriculture, Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan in the space programme, and Verghese Kurien, a mechanical engineer who led the milk revolution. Other engineers who built factories and organisations were people like Mantosh Sondhi (steel), V Krishnamurthy (electrical machinery) and DV Kapur (power generation). In their wake came people like “metro-man” E Sreedharan. It is engineers who built India’s software services industry, starting with F C Kohli, who studied electrical engineering at Queen’s in Canada followed by systems engineering at MIT. Larsen & Toubro is a company with technological depth, built by two Danish engineers and later by A M Naik. Mukesh Ambani, who has built the world’s most complex oil refinery, is a chemical engineer. Nandan Nilekani, who emerged from Infosys, has engineered several elements of the digital public infrastructure.

There aren’t enough such examples. Perhaps that is because India’s early leaders were lawyers (Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Ambedkar). And though Nehru strongly advocated the scientific mindset as he strove to build the “temples” of modern India, the government’s administrative culture was and is generalist in its ethos, with subject expertise considered secondary to administrative ability. Meanwhile, in an irony noted by many, India has produced among the world’s best economists and also the world’s worst macroeconomic policies. But it was economists who took the lead under P V Narasimha Rao (a lawyer by training) in the 1991 reforms. Some of those economists had switched to economics only after studying physics!

Change is now coming. The share of engineers among new recruits to the Indian Administrative Service has risen sharply from about 30 per cent two decades ago to over 60 per cent now. But without career streaming, they too might become generalists. Such a transition is yet to show in the political leadership, though Narendra Modi believes in the power of technology. Among his senior colleagues, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah studied science subjects (physics and biochemistry), but the focus of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), whose members dominate the government, is on cultural transformation. Nirmala Sitharaman is an economist while Piyush Goyal is an accountant. Nitin Gadkari is not an engineer, but Ashwini Vaishnaw is.

An analysis of 36 Union ministers newly inducted in 2022 showed a preponderance of lawyers, people with business degrees, doctors and two who had been in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). There were said to be several engineers, but no count was given. In the Congress, the only engineer of note is Jairam Ramesh, who studied at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, and Carnegie-Mellon. But Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT graduate who became Delhi’s chief minister, shows the risks of what could happen when an engineer becomes a politician. India’s business world meanwhile is dominated by those from the traditional trader or money-lending castes that have historically emphasised cash management — like the Birlas’ traditional parta system of accounting. This is doubtless a great strength in business, and it would be grossly unfair to dismiss them as bean-counters, in American parlance. They are after all successful entrepreneurs. But financial goals have to support rather than override the larger purposes of a business. In India, that has not always been the case.

Relatively speaking, businessmen from the Parsi, Brahmin, Lingayat and Punjabi khatri communities have focused more on engineering from the very beginning (Tata and Godrej, TVS and Kirloskar, Kalyani and Mahindra), while the prosperous coastal belt in Andhra Pradesh has produced leaders in construction. In the professional class, the best engineers go abroad or acquire management degrees and then go into consulting, finance, or marketing because these pay better. What we don’t have are world-beating first-generation engineer-entrepreneurs like Lei Jun, who studied computer science before founding Xiaomi, and Wang Chuanfu, who studied metallurgy and founded BYD, the world’s largest maker of plug-in EVs. Perhaps the Indian ecosystem does not support such entrepreneurs. The question is, who is best placed to understand the needs of such an ecosystem?