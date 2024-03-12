Why populism prospers

Economic development is about achieving increased prosperity. The first tasks involve overcoming calamities, deprivation, and physical insecurity. As countries progress to middle- and high-income status, they seek to increase prosperity over and above the basic state of animal existence

There are two facets to prosperity. The “what”— the capabilities we want for our children, enjoyment of cultural, artistic and sporting activities, and the ability to engage fully in the society of ones’ peers. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thus, there are many levels to prosperity, each of which affords satisfaction. The celebration of festivals and the acquisition of clothing and personal ornaments are a universal pursuit. Education, beyond a basic level, allowing engagement in literary and cultural activities, is required only by a few. Football, to play and watch, is universally accessible, whereas “gentlemanly” sports like golf require access to more of the “hows” of prosperity.



When agriculture and manufacturing were the main income-generating economic activities, only those who owned agricultural and manufacturing assets (plus a rarefied few with specialised knowledge and skills) could aspire to higher levels of prosperity. For the rest, a society that provided access to basic needs and reasonable security from calamities was considered prosperous.

With the advance of modern capitalism, a new political ideology emerged, which demanded the democratisation of prosperity. The attempt to democratise access to the “whats” of prosperity was at the foundation of social democratic ideology in its socialist and conservative forms, as distinct from communism and fascism, which, respectively, emphasise hate of the other and class struggle.



This led to a greater emphasis on education and literacy, essential for securing wider intellectual, cultural and societal “what” — by providing access to all levels of education, building libraries, subsidising sporting and artistic endeavours and so on. This was also the primary objective of philanthropy.

All this was upended dramatically from the 1970s onwards as the social democratic ideological consensus collapsed — a process that has taken over 40 years. The process is complex, but three features stand out in footlights.

First, as Thomas Piketty eloquently documents, the sharp rise in income inequalities has occurred because returns to finance and legacy capital are, for the first time in a century, greater than returns to human capital. In developed countries, this happened after they attained high levels of prosperity. Most developing countries have failed to complete the development transformation. They are stuck in the middle-income trap — economic levels at which low development conditions impact the majority while a few enjoy the benefits of the “hows”.



Second, the monetisation of the “hows”.

Third, globalisation allowed social democratic elites to create a gated global world. Their fellow citizens were no longer peers, just service providers and recipients of welfare. The global elite converse, vacation and celebrate globally, enjoy the delights of sushi and tandoori jointly, and share “woke” values. They have largely abandoned the obligation of public service. Shared spaces are replaced by gated spaces, so evident in India. This has led to a massive and very real sense of exclusion and abandonment.

It is little wonder, therefore, that fascist and populism are speedily replacing the social democratic consensus. Diminished self-esteem, accentuated by abandonment, provides a fertile seedbed for political mobilisation. This is further accentuated by social media, and ready acceptance of propaganda that offers the opiate of vilifying a primitive “enemy” — be it racial or religious minorities, “immigrants”, and so forth. Populist political leaders show little interest in increasing prosperity by democratising access to the better “whats” to keep their base satiated and their crony capitalist supporters wealthy.