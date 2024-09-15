Affordable health care: Greater policy focus required to strengthen infra

India is making proactive efforts to improve its health care infrastructure and invest in capacity building. Last week, the Union Cabinet cleared the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their income. Currently income-based, the scheme is the world’s largest publicly funded health scheme, which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to the bottom 40 per cent of the population. In this regard, the expansion in coverage must be welcomed as a measure to reduce out-of-pocket health care expenses among the poor and the elderly, for whom a health emergency can be a significant setback, often resulting in impoverishment and indebtedness. So far, the scheme has covered 73.7 million hospital admissions, including a large number of women beneficiaries. The utilisation of scheme services by women accounts for approximately 49 per cent of authorised hospital admissions. Government schemes such as AB PM-JAY and the National Health Mission (NHM) are aimed at ensuring access to health care services that are agnostic of economic status and improving India’s health care ecosystem and last-mile access.



However, addressing the problem of affordability is not enough. The government and health regulatory bodies must also ensure that quality standards and minimum patient-safety protocols are enforced, particularly at primary level, which can also help reduce the need for secondary and tertiary care. In this context, the recently released report titled “Health Dynamics of India 2022-23” highlighted the status of infrastructure and human resources in the sector. The report showed that there had been a sharp increase in the number of sub-centres, primary health centres (PHCs), and community health centres (CHCs) between 2005 and 2023. Yet, around 31.4 per cent of sub-centres and 7.4 per cent of PHCs do not have their own building. Rather, they operate from rented buildings or space provided by gram panchayats. At all-India level, there is a 22 per cent shortfall in the number of sub-centres, the most peripheral and first contact point between the primary health care system and the rural community. According to the report, several PHCs across the country lack basic facilities like beds, toilets, clean drinking water facilities, labour rooms, and electricity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp