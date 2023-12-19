Home / Opinion / Editorial / Another Covid surge

Another Covid surge

Authorities should keep an eye on the new variant

Premium
Representative image
Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Even as the world is heading into a holiday season and travel is expected to increase, Covid-19 cases are again rising globally. Countries and regions with more effective surveillance mechanisms are reporting a surge in infections, driven in particular by a new variant that has been called JN.1. This is a sublineage of BA.2.86, which had emerged over the past year as the dominant strain of Omicron. Singapore’s ministry of health noted that the week after December 3 saw 56,000 infections, compared with 32,000 the previous week. Even more worryingly, the state of Kerala has reported four deaths due to Covid in the past week. The JN.1 subvariant had previously been identified in a random sample of RT-PCR tests taken in the state. In this context, the Centre has done well to issue fresh advisory to state governments.

Most health authorities have noted that there is no reason to suppose that infections caused by the new variant are deadlier than Omicron cases, which have, in general, had a reasonably low fatality rate — even among the unvaccinated. It is probably unnecessary, therefore, to take any drastic public health steps immediately. But it is worth noting that Singapore has reissued mask mandates in crowded places. Governments will need to be ready to react quickly to developments surrounding this new variant. The question to be asked would be how prepared public health authorities are, at this late stage, for the new variant. Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, the reduction in concerns about Covid and the official end of the pandemic have not been accompanied by a scale-up of genomic processing of tests or other forms of disease surveillance. In India, for example, the laboratory network Insacog (Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) is not operating at the level it should. A quicker detection of surge would enable better counter-measures. The second concern is vaccine efficacy. It should be checked how well the original sets of vaccines perform against these newer variants. In many countries, updated vaccines with better efficacy against the newer Omicron strains have been issued. Scientific advice on whether such vaccines should be made available in India is essential.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Hopefully, most JN.1 cases will continue to be mild and not require hospitalisation. It is not clear whether the four deaths in Kerala came from JN.1 or another strain. Mock drills being conducted at local health facilities to assess their preparedness for a surge is a welcome move. The authorities should also have a clear sense of how many additional cases might require reissuing the mask mandate like Singapore. Kerala has always been the first in the country to identify new cases — partly due to its effective health machinery, and partly because it is more closely interlinked with the outside world than others. But, with both inter-state and international travel set to pick up in the coming weeks, fears of a surge are real. The government should be prepared.

Also Read

JN.1 detected in Kerala: All you need to know about the Covid variant

Covid-19 variant JN.1 in Kerala: 4 deaths reported, Karnataka on alert

Kerala Covid-19 update: 1,634 active cases, 1 death reported in state

A Covid uptick

Covid-19: Karnataka asks people over 60 years of age to mask up

Different outlook

Augmenting fiscal capabilities

Bitcoin gains acceptance

Expanding RBI's toolkit

Charging growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusBusiness Standard Editorial CommentHealth sectorHealth Ministry

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story