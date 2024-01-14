Auditing the auditors

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), which is in charge of supervising accountancy in India and regulates firms providing such services, in late December released a report that shook up the country’s financial establishment. The report looked at the Big Four network of accounting firms: BSR & Company, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, SRBC & Company, and Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants. It is worth noting that some of these names might be unfamiliar because they are part of, or related to, larger global groups with a far better-known brand name. SRBC is related to EY and BSR to KPMG.



The fact that these companies have names different from how they are generally known is not completely irrelevant to the point that the regulator wished to make. The broad point behind accounting firms is that they must provide independent and unbiased auditing services. They are, like credit-rating agencies, a vital component of a well-functioning market. If such companies do not maintain a proper distance from the companies they are auditing or rating, problems can build up, leaving investors and shareholders unaware of them. When major corporate scandals break out, at the heart of the difficulty is often the failure of an accounting firm to identify the problem early on. The NFRA, for example, pulled up the auditors of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) when the big non-banking financial company collapsed a few years ago. On that occasion the regulator had said the auditor did not have adequate justification for saying its audit report on IL&FS had followed the usual standards. In the present market system, auditors are the first line of defence for stakeholders.



