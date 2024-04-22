B-READY for business

The government’s early preparations for the new World Bank Index Business Ready (B-READY), replacing the defunct Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Index, reflect the renewed focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler of economic growth. The B-READY index, which aims to eventually cover 180 economies, is scheduled to be launched in September 2025. India will be covered by the survey in the second half of the year. Ahead of that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is holding meetings with nodal ministries twice a month to assess the position vis-à-vis the 1,300-odd questions in the B-READY questionnaire. On a broader level, the plan is to incorporate some of the B-READY-related indices into business reform action plans for states. This is a healthy, proactive approach towards fixing the doing business milieu, which has yielded limited results with subdued FDI flows in recent years.



With the notable exception of Apple, for which there are the government's tailor-made policies under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, there has been little evidence of multinationals establishing significant manufacturing bases in the country. An expected surge into India on the back of, say, China-Plus-One strategies is yet to materialise. Notably, two of Apple's vendors, Wistron and Pegatron, have withdrawn from India. Though the exit of Pegatron, which manufactured iPhones, is said to be part of a global scheme to withdraw from Apple's business, Wistron's departure concerns difficulties in managing supply chains and labour policies, both endemic problems in India's manufacturing eco-system. A communication gap between policy design and investor expectations has hampered projects. The recent uncertainty over Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast's $2 billion investment in a plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, is a case in point. The company assumed the subsidies it had sought would flow from the time it started manufacturing; the government has said these would accrue only when the policy is in place.