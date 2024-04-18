Trust in elections

India’s Lok Sabha elections, which kick off today, are a uniquely vast undertaking: They take weeks to conduct, in several phases across the country. The first phase will see voting in only 102 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. As compared to the voting, the counting of votes is remarkably speedy. For the past two decades, votes have been counted swiftly and securely through the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Results are known within hours most of the time — a clear difference from other large democracies. Slow counts, as in the 2020 presidential election in the United States, encourage losers to challenge the authenticity of the results. EVMs have thus significantly improved the credibility of Indian electoral results. The Supreme Court is currently, however, hearing a plea from some well-regarded non-government organisations that seek to, if not restore paper ballots, ensure that each electronic vote has a paper counterpart that is counted separately. The court has reserved its judgment for now, after two days of hearing. Without prejudice to the court’s decision, it must be understood that the broader thrust of the plaintiffs’ argument might endanger Indian democratic processes.



The judges have correctly noted that the ballot-paper era prior to EVMs was rife with electoral misconduct and malpractice. The Election Commission has argued that counting all the paper receipts of votes — voter verifiable paper audit trails, or VVPATs — would take days or weeks. Currently, about 5 per cent of VVPATs are counted as a random audit of the results of a particular constituency. The plaintiffs in this case have argued that some countries, like Germany, have returned to ballot paper after experiments in electronic voting. But the German constitutional court that delivered the decision did so on the principle that the process should allow for the possibility of public audits by non-experts — which the VVPAT does indeed do. The principle of transparency can be satisfied by more details of the process and more random audits; it does not seem to require the wholesale abandonment of electronic voting altogether.

