Beware of over-regulation

This newspaper has reported that the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is considering expanding regulatory control over unlisted companies that are above various thresholds in terms of revenue. The apparent reasons for this move to further regulate large unlisted companies are varied. They include the possibility that some of these companies are large enough to have “systemic” implications. The proposed regulatory framework would require even unlisted companies to submit quarterly financial statements to the MCA, and may have followed some well-publicised failures of large unlisted companies that had been hailed in the press as “unicorns”. It is easy to see what the determinants of this push might be. India’s startup sector is growing fast and is a major contributor to the economy. Large foreign firms have also started trooping into the country in crucial sectors. There are naturally questions on how their behaviour will affect employees, consumers, and their trading counterparties.

However, policy should not be made on a knee-jerk basis. A rational accounting of the costs and benefits of additional regulation is needed. For example, what systemic risk occurs outside of the financial sector? Systemic risk emerges from firms that have an outsize influence on the economy, and the decline of which would set off a broader contagion. This is true in finance — but outside that field, it is harder to find examples. Research in 2020 by the Rand Corporation noted that some technology and telecommunications companies may have the backward and forward linkages that are associated with systemic risk. How many such companies are there among large unlisted firms in India? And would any such companies already be regulated elsewhere — for example by the telecom regulator? If so, is sweeping up all unlisted companies too blunt an instrument when it comes to systemic risk? These are basic questions that must be addressed clearly by the government before it moves further down this regulatory pathway. Other regulatory mechanisms should also be examined. For example, the US has determined that some large privately held companies may be mis-selling debt securities and so desired to expand its regulation of them under that one hea­ding. If a large educational tech unicorn, for example, is mis-selling its product then that requires a sectoral regulator with specific expertise — declaration of financial results to the government is hardly likely to protect consumers.