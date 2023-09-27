The new angel tax rules notified by the government with effect from September 25 are unlikely to allay stakeholder concerns about potential disputes over valuation methods for foreign and domestic investors in unlisted companies (mainly startups). Confusion had become more acute after the Finance Act, 2023, proposed to extend the angel tax, which was levied on resident investors on the difference between the price of issued shares and their fair market value (FMV), to non-resident investors this year. This move was widely criticised for impacting a key source of foreign funding for Indian startups — one of the country’s signature success stories — at the height of the global funding winter globally.

To be sure, the final notified rules, passed after public consultation, have addressed a key concern over compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) by bringing them within safe harbour limits, on a par with equity. This amendment to the relevant rule — 11UA of the Income Tax Act — implies that startups and other unlisted companies can now raise funds from both equity and CCPS with a variation of up to 10 per cent of the valuation of the FMV of their shares, without attracting the 30.6 per cent angel tax. This change will go some way towards reducing disputes over even minor variations that occurred on account of, say, foreign exchange fluctuations, bidding processes, and so on. According to industry estimates, an average investment of $20 billion flows in via the CCPS route. In addition to the net asset value and discounted flow method prescribed for determining the FMV, the amended rule 11UA has prescribed five more methods to determine the FMV of unlisted shares or CCPS issued to non-resident investors. The rules also relax the price-matching mechanism, allowing for equity infusions by a notified investor (that is, an investor exempt from angel tax rules) within 90 days of a previous funding round to be done at the same FMV as the previous round.