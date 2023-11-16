Cash for votes

Populist promises in the runup to elections are becoming a normal feature in Indian politics. But political parties and candidates do not stop at promises to be fulfilled through the state exchequer because those may not be enough to win elections. Enormous amounts are spent on running campaigns and enticing voters. As the Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Nitin Gupta noted on Wednesday, more cash has been seized in the states going to the polls now than in the previous elections. Reportedly, for instance, the seizure of unexplained cash in Rajasthan this year has been above ~1,000 crore. Given the systemic constraints and the regular workload of the tax department, it is reasonable to argue that this could just be the tip of the iceberg. The use of money power is not a problem limited to one state or another. In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in an affidavit earlier this year had said that it was “seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections”. It also noted an effective mechanism had been put in place to monitor expenses.



However, anecdotal evidence and news reports suggest that the use of money power is only increasing. This trend is unsettling and raises a number of questions, not only about elections but the system as a whole. First, where does this unaccounted money come from? This is clearly part of the unaccounted cash generated in the system, possibly with political patronage to influence the political process. The cash in circulation has gone above the pre-demonetisation levels. The funding, either by the candidates or their supporters, is aimed at gaining political power with the only possible objective of profiting from the system. In such a situation, the political system may not be able to act objectively in the interest of society. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Second, how is this unaccounted money used? It may be used partly to fund the campaign because the limits set by the ECI are seen to be inadequate. It may also be used, as various reports in the past had suggested, to directly influence voters by giving cash or goods, which clearly undermines the political process. Third, is the money power affecting the democratic process? As seen in marketplaces, higher entry barriers limit competition and lead to suboptimal outcomes. It is indeed very difficult for newcomers to compete in Indian politics, which has led to the concentration of power at different levels. This is also one of the reasons why India has so many political dynasties. Most serious contestants these days are crorepatis.