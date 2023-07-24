Cautious outlook

The information technology (IT) industry is making a comeback in terms of popularity. But the Q1FY24 (April-June 2023) financials and the guidance received don’t seem to justify this. Management guidance by industry leaders — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCLTech, and Infosys — can be termed mildly, or at best cautiously, optimistic. However, investors have pushed up the IT index by 5 per cent in the past week after absorbing available Q1FY24 results and guidance. This could be classified as a relief rally because worse was expected. Some investors may also be simply over-optimistic, given the general momentum. The panic about macro weakness across North America and the European Union has declined. That’s good news. Churn has reduced. But there’s little visibility of strong rebound. Clients are clearly holding back on discretionary spending and avoiding projects without immediate return on investment.

In terms of new trends, while the initial adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) seems promising, the enterprise adoption of this new technology seems much more measured than the popular hype. Both Infosys and TCS have started pushing into this space. Macroeconomic challenges will continue to be a drag on near-term growth across the industry. The deal pipeline for now seems healthy with decent order inflows. But at best, the IT companies are maintaining their prior FY24 guidance and they have warned that orders will translate into revenue growth only late in FY24. Margin pressures were apparent across the Q1FY24 results, and may persist until well into the second half of FY24.