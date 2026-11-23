The 13 days of talks did record some gains, though the value of some of them is contestable. The proposed plan to raise electricity’s share in global consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 (the “35-by-35” deal) — which has morphed from a rigid mandate to a call for global cooperation — is one such. In countries such as China and India, for instance, the bulk of the electricity is generated through fossil fuels. At the same time, business deals worth $26 billion in agreements for renewables and grid pointed to some degree of momentum towards lowering greenhouse-gas emission. India’s low-key presence in Antalya reflected the shifting dynamics of climate talks. It continued to anchor its position in climate justice, Common But Differentiation Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities, equitable burden sharing, predictable finance for developing nation and an active opposition to climate-related trade barriers (such as Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism). But it is notable that earlier this year, India withdrew its offer to host COP33 in 2028. As a result of the Antalya deadlock, many of the big issues will be carried over to COP32 in Addis Ababa next year. Given the polarisation on the Turkish Riviera, consensus in a city on the edge of the Great Rift Valley looks just as unlikely.