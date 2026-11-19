This is not a problem, therefore, that New Delhi can easily solve on its own. It must continue to lobby for easier access to the Chinese market, but the bigger prize is to somehow speed up the internal transformation of the Chinese economy. This might require, in the end, multilateral efforts. It is unfortunate, however, that no attempt is being made at multilateral levels to directly address this. Leadership is required, and the natural candidate for it — the United States — is missing in action. President Donald Trump, who is now in China, is greatly concerned about trade imbalances but does not share this vision of how to address them. He would prefer to cut specific, sector-by-sector deals — but has so far largely failed to find any that stick. India must watch to see if any opening can be created for genuine multilateral action on this front — all while ensuring that its own unavoidable economic integration with China strengthens, and does not weaken, its position in global supply chains.