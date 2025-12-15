Home / Opinion / Editorial / Copyright protection: Better framework is needed for AI training

Copyright protection: Better framework is needed for AI training

A central government-appointed body will collect and distribute these royalties while a separate committee will set rates, subject to judicial review

artificial intelligence, AI,
premium
Image: Bloomberg
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a recent working-paper on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and copyright, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has proposed a hybrid statutory licensing model that would let AI developers use any lawfully accessed copyrighted content for training but only after paying royalties once their models become commercial. Under this proposal, AI developers will receive an automatic licence to use all lawfully accessed copyrighted works without prior permission or individual deals. A central government-appointed body will collect and distribute these royalties while a separate committee will set rates, subject to judicial review.
 
This body will set and collect royalties from AI companies, distributing proceeds among copyright holders. Coverage under this system will extend to unorganised sectors. Ratesetting will be through consultation with government officers, legal experts, financial experts, emerging technology specialists, and AI developers. Creators will not have an opt-out or the right to refuse use of their work for AI training. The paper also rejects mandatory disclosure of training datasets — a safeguard widely adopted in other jurisdictions. If adopted, this system would make India a global outlier in terms of AI copyright regulation. The paper has drawn criticism on different grounds from stakeholders, including tech companies and lobbies such as Nasscom, and from content creators and publishers. Most stakeholders support opt-out mechanisms for content creators. Tech companies and lobbies call enforced royalties a “tax on innovation”.  Meanwhile, content creators also fear undervaluation of premium content. Moreover, this process could lead to a situation where the owners of copyright for global content will be reluctant to license their copyright into India for fear of their content being forcibly inducted for training. This could have adverse long-term consequences with Indians not having access to premium content with negative implications for higher education among other things.
 
This paper comes at a time when there are disputes in multiple jurisdictions between AI companies and owners of copyright.  Disputes between India’s news publishers and global AI firms have also escalated with multiple media organisations accusing tech companies of using their copyrighted articles to train their large language models without permission, payment, or licensing. The paper appears to be well intentioned in certain respects in that it will not allow AI companies to train their models on copyrighted content for free, warning that this approach will erode incentives for human creativity and distort the value chain. But a model of forced licensing with royalties set by the government is not an ideal approach. Legislation must protect copyright for content creators and owners, but it must also be aligned with international trends. A legally acceptable system for remuneration for copyright holders is needed. Instead of forced licensing and setting copyright rates of payment, another way forward could be to lay out a legal framework where content copyright is protected with suggested model contracts that allow AI companies and content creators to negotiate their own rates. This would be a more pragmatic approach.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IndiGo crisis: A reminder that Railways must carefully reassess duty hours

Premium

US policy differences will require monitoring as Fed rate cuts spark debate

Premium

Higher spending but fewer visitors: India must fix its tourism strategy

Premium

IPO mania is the new normal but the real test remains value creation

Premium

Solar transition: Reforms needed to improve long-term performance

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentAI technologyCopyright Act

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story