Solar transition: Reforms needed to improve long-term performance

India is making progress on clean energy. More than 50 per cent of the country’s installed electricity capacity is now based on non-fossil sources — a milestone achieved five years ahead of target. Solar power has been the dominant driver of this shift, aided by an expansion in domestic module manufacturing, owing to strong policy support. Yet, as a new parliamentary standing committee report on energy makes clear, merely scaling up solar capacity is not enough. If efficiency and system readiness fall behind, it could jeopardise the country’s renewable-energy goals in the long term. The most striking gap lies in performance monitoring. Despite an installed solar capacity of 129 gigawatts (Gw), India still lacks a national framework to rate photovoltaic plant performance. There is no standardised method to measure the degradation of modules, assess the quality of operations and maintenance, or compute irradiance-adjusted output. In the absence of such benchmarks, tariff bids are divorced from long-term performance risk. Underperforming assets remain invisible, and developers face little pressure to optimise quality. For a sector increasingly reliant on competitive bidding and thin margins, this information vacuum can only lead to inefficiencies and financial stress.

Grid-level constraints compound the problem. Solar generation is geographically concentrated, while transmission capacity and energy storage remain severely inadequate. Only about 5 Gw of storage is currently available, against a projected requirement of 60 Gw by 2030. The committee’s recommendations regarding improving the green-energy corridor and strengthening intra-state transmission remain urgent. The Central Electricity Authority has also done well to issue an advisory stating that at least 10 per cent of future renewable-energy bids include storage components. Without these measures, solar addition will continue to outpace the grid’s ability to absorb variable generation, causing curtailment and financial losses. The rooftop solar segment, too, demands course correction. Adoption remains far below potential, even under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. Kerala’s recent experience is a cautionary tale in this context. A daytime surplus and night-time deficit created stress on distribution companies (discoms), prompting the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission to revisit net-metering rules and even consider battery requirements. Ways need to be devised to address such issues.