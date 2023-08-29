Crash test for BNCAP

The introduction of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) norms by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari moves the needle on passenger safety but will require more substantive enforcement to make a meaningful difference. For one, the norms, which will be effective from October 1, are voluntary. This flexibility could offer manufacturers a loophole to avoid subjecting their new launches to safety test norms. Global NCAP norms are compulsory in the US but voluntary in Europe, though customer demand has ensured that nearly 80 per cent of the cars undergo such tests before hitting the market. But safety has been a low priority for car manufacturers in the Indian market. Of the 50-odd “made in India” cars that have undergone global crash tests, only about seven have achieved five-star ratings so far.

Most carmakers in India routinely complain when the government mandates basic safety standards, such as seat belts and front-seat airbags, on grounds that costs go up and margins fall because Indian buyers are unwilling to pay more for safety features. This has, however, demonstrably not been the case. Though India remains a price-sensitive market, the increasingly prosperous middle class is moving up the value chain, buying larger and more expensive cars and increasingly focusing on safety. Similar objections were raised when the government considered making six airbags mandatory for passenger vehicles — now, the rule has been limited to eight-seaters, with effect from October 1.