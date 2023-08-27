Fiscal constraints

The state of government finances is extremely vital in a developing country like India. If government finances are stretched, as is often the case, the state will be neither in a position to provide basic public goods nor able to make enough investment in capacity-enhancing infrastructure. Higher levels of deficit and debt can not only crowd out private investment but also create potential risks to financial stability. It is thus important that the state collect enough revenue to discharge its functions. While these broad issues are well known, governments, both at the Union and state levels, have not been able to respond effectively. Thus, against the given backdrop, remarks made at a recent event by Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, need attention.

The implementation of goods and services tax (GST) was expected to give a boost to tax collection by reducing evasion and improving efficiency in the system. Although collection has improved in the recent period, the GST system has not performed as expected. As Dr Debroy noted, the government is losing revenue because of GST. He further said the ideal GST system was one with a single rate and it was meant to be revenue-neutral. According to the calculations made at the time of the introduction, the average rate should have been about 17 per cent, which is about 11.4 per cent today. GST rates were also reduced prematurely, largely owing to political reasons. Notably, the general government taxes subsumed in GST amounted to 6.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016-17. Collection in 2022-23 was estimated at 6.6 per cent of GDP. It would have been lower if the compensation cess had not been extended under exceptional circumstances.