Enabling growth: Why structural reforms are needed in manufacturing

The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 data, released on Wednesday, indicates that India’s manufacturing sector is growing, but structural concerns persist. Gross value added (GVA) rose 11.9 per cent at current prices in FY24, but overall output grew about 5.8 per cent, which is a sharp slowdown from FY23, when output had expanded by 21 per cent on the back of the post-pandemic rebound. Employment, too, grew 5.9 per cent, but output per persons engaged declined. For a labour-abundant country such as India, where manufacturing must support incomes, these are not an encouraging set of numbers.

The deeper challenge lies in the sector’s role in the economy. Despite years of policy attention, manufacturing contributes just 17 per cent of gross domestic product and only about 12 per cent of jobs. This is far short of what India needs. Millions of semi-skilled and low-skilled workers continue to enter the labour force every year. Without more factory jobs, people may have no choice but to take up low-paying informal work. The spread of industrial activity is also concentrated. The top five states alone account for nearly 54 per cent of manufacturing GVA and 55 per cent of employment in the sector. Further, output remains dominated by just five industries — basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals, food products, and pharmaceuticals. Such concentration restricts inclusivity and undermines the potential of manufacturing to serve as a broadbased engine of growth.