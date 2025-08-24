The RBI's monetary policy framework has worked well, change not required

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a discussion paper on the monetary-policy framework. As the second review of the flexible inflation-targeting regime approaches in March 2026, the central bank has opened the floor for discussion. The paper makes clear that the current framework, anchored to a 4 per cent target with a 2 percentage point tolerance band on both sides, has served the Indian economy well since its adoption in 2016. The trend-inflation rate has hovered close to the target, except mostly in times of excess volatility, and the credibility of the central bank has visibly strengthened. Household inflation expectations, which spiked during the pandemic, have since moderated. Yet, since the target is to be reviewed by the central government in consultation with the RBI every five years, it has done well to open the floor for a broader discussion. The paper poses four key questions for public feedback. First, whether the headline- or core-inflation rate (non-food, non-fuel) should guide monetary policy; second, whether the 4 per cent target remains appropriate; third, whether the 2 percentage point band remains suitable; finally, if the framework should stick to a fixed-point target or move to a range to provide greater flexibility. These questions go to the heart of balancing credibility with adaptability.

On the first question, the paper’s reasoning is sound. To ignore the food-inflation rate in a country like India would be to ignore the welfare of millions for whom food expenditure is the dominant share of the household budget. The core-inflation rate may be less volatile, but the headline-inflation rate better reflects the cost of living. Moreover, international practice overwhelmingly favours the headline-inflation rate as the target metric, regardless of income levels or development stage. Uganda remains the exception among the inflation-targeting countries. For India, this rate must therefore remain the anchor. What is needed is a periodic review of the consumer-price index to better reflect household consumption. On the 4 per cent inflation target, it is worth remembering that it was chosen after much consideration. Raising the target risks being seen by markets as dilution of price discipline. No major central bank has increased the target in the recent past. Also, empirical evidence supports the 4 per cent target. Thus, it would make sense to stick to the target for a considerable period and build credibility before looking at the possibility of a change.