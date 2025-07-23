Home / Opinion / Editorial / EPFO numbers up, but social-security measures remain stuck in the past

EPFO numbers up, but social-security measures remain stuck in the past

While the absolute increase in formal-sector employment looks encouraging, the additions are not on a scale that would make any significant change in overall employment conditions

EPFO, funds, savings
premium
While the absolute increase in formal-sector employment looks encouraging, the additions are not on a scale that would make any significant change in overall employment conditions.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The data released this week showed that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) marked a significant milestone in May 2025, recording the highest net addition of members in any month since the launch of its data tracking. Of the two million new net subscribers, around 0.94 million were first-time ones, an increase of 11.04 per cent over April 2025. The increase indicates formalisation in the job market. Further, a major driver behind this surge was the pronounced participation of young workers. The 18-25 age group accounted for 59 per cent of all new EPFO members in May. This demographic indicator suggests expanding formal-sector opportunities for first-time job seekers. Equally notable was the uptick in female participation. The continued rise in female EPFO membership shows a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Another encouraging sign stemming from the data was the significant number of “rejoined” members. These are employees who, having exited the EPFO system (often due to job changes or career breaks), have returned to the fold. Their return not only signals increasing job mobility in the economy but also underscores a growing awareness of the importance of retaining social-security benefits across career transitions. It suggests that workers are now better informed and more proactive in securing their financial futures. 
While the absolute increase in formal-sector employment looks encouraging, the additions are not on a scale that would make any significant change in overall employment conditions. The data, for example, shows that about 80 per cent of Indian workers toil in the informal sector, where EPFO coverage is scant. In terms of social-security coverage, although there are government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM), a voluntary pension scheme targeting unorganised workers, there has recently been a decline in government contribution. Also, a significant portion of the workforce has irregular earnings and insufficient documentation, and finds it difficult to navigate the formal processes required for enrolment. These challenges have been highlighted in the 2025 Impact and Policy Research Institute policy update. 
Even in the formal sector, shortcomings continue to hamper the reach and effectiveness of the EPFO. The wage threshold for compulsory EPFO and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) coverage has remained fixed at ₹15,000 per month since 2014, which limits contributions and pension calculations to this ceiling. This wage cap excludes an increasing number of workers earning above this limit from receiving full pension benefits, thus limiting its scope. For many pensioners, the minimum EPFO pension remains ₹1,000 per month, an amount that is grossly inadequate to meet basic living expenses. Thus, while the addition of EPFO subscribers in May 2025 is a positive sign of formalisation and the expansion of the social-security net, addressing coverage gaps, updating wage ceilings, ensuring pension adequacy, and simplifying administration are essential to improve outcomes for the Indian workforce. At a broader policy level, India must begin preparing for its demographic transition by implementing effective social-security schemes, and the EPFO can play a crucial part in this effort.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The art of meetings: Cabinet secretary offers progressive suggestions

Premium

Risky options: Sebi should continue to educate retail investors carefully

Premium

Optics to outcome: Corporate India needs to do more on diversity

Premium

A concentration problem: Policymakers should support markets, not champions

Premium

EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEPFO dataEPFOEPFO servicesEditorial CommentBS Opinion

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story