Home / Opinion / Editorial / EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

Most countries have still not been able to catch up. India, for instance, has no dedicated AI law

artificial intelligence, Customer Service, Chatbots in customer service, Chatbot help, Technology
premium
The assumption that Big Tech will regulate itself and companies will deploy responsible and ethical AI, especially in the face of profit pressures and geopolitical competition, is naïve at best.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves, governments are drafting rules to govern the way AI is built, trained, and deployed. Yet, regulators across the world are struggling to keep pace. There is a growing sense of understanding that AI, especially generative AI, doesn’t recognise national borders. The European Union (EU) is leading the way in crafting a structured framework. Its AI Act came into force in August last year. Meanwhile, the recently released Code of Practice for general-purpose AI sets important benchmarks on transparency, copyright compliance, and systemic risk management, helping firms comply with those norms and offering legal clarity to those that adopt it. The code encourages AI companies to document their models, respect rights over scraped content, and monitor risks from harmful outputs, though signing up remains voluntary. Transparency measures require AI developers to disclose model documentation, training methods, and intended use cases, helping downstream providers and regulators alike. The copyright chapter mandates respect for digital rights, use of lawful data sources, and safeguards against infringing AI output. Most notably, the safety and security framework demands lifecycle assessments, post-market monitoring, and serious incident reporting for models with systemic risks. Clearly, this is the most comprehensive AI governance effort yet, combining precaution with innovation support. 
Most countries have still not been able to catch up. India, for instance, has no dedicated AI law. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, passed in 2023, offers only a partial safeguard and is not built to address the complexities of model training, open-source proliferation, or cross-border data scraping. Meanwhile, companies building these models — OpenAI, Google, or Meta — are operating at a global scale. Their crawlers scour the web, collecting information, often with little regard for copyright or consent. There is barely any regulation that governs how this data is collected. Most countries are trying to adapt old laws — copyright, privacy, and intermediary liability — to fit this new technology. 
The assumption that Big Tech will regulate itself and companies will deploy responsible and ethical AI, especially in the face of profit pressures and geopolitical competition, is naïve at best. Even during the first international summit on AI safety, held at Bletchley Park (United Kingdom) in 2023, founders and chief executives of large tech companies, for instance, were unable to arrive at a consensus regarding the severity of long-term risks posed by AI. However, despite these challenges, it is encouraging that the EU has come up with a common framework to contain some of the potential bad effects of AI. India can gain from global standards because it has a large pool of tech professionals who can help develop solutions for the world. Thus, developing global standards and regulations will be critical, but it will not be easy. There is indeed a need to develop AI with minimal possible restrictions. Such applications should, however, undergo risk assessment to determine their appropriate risk category before deployment. Additionally, every AI system should maintain an audit trail of its decision-making processes to facilitate investigations and forensics, ensuring transparency and accountability.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GCC revolution needs infra, policy stability, and skilled human capital

Premium

Mind their language: The State should abstain from imposing choices

Premium

Comfortable position: Low inflation may not lead to another rate cut

Premium

Back to the future? Investment has remained a hurdle for West Bengal

Premium

IBC reset needed: Delays in the resolution process must be addressed

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentEuropean UnionBill on personal data protectionAI technology

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story