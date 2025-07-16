EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves, governments are drafting rules to govern the way AI is built, trained, and deployed. Yet, regulators across the world are struggling to keep pace. There is a growing sense of understanding that AI, especially generative AI, doesn’t recognise national borders. The European Union (EU) is leading the way in crafting a structured framework. Its AI Act came into force in August last year. Meanwhile, the recently released Code of Practice for general-purpose AI sets important benchmarks on transparency, copyright compliance, and systemic risk management, helping firms comply with those norms and offering legal clarity to those that adopt it. The code encourages AI companies to document their models, respect rights over scraped content, and monitor risks from harmful outputs, though signing up remains voluntary. Transparency measures require AI developers to disclose model documentation, training methods, and intended use cases, helping downstream providers and regulators alike. The copyright chapter mandates respect for digital rights, use of lawful data sources, and safeguards against infringing AI output. Most notably, the safety and security framework demands lifecycle assessments, post-market monitoring, and serious incident reporting for models with systemic risks. Clearly, this is the most comprehensive AI governance effort yet, combining precaution with innovation support.

ALSO READ: GCC revolution needs infra, policy stability, and skilled human capital Most countries have still not been able to catch up. India, for instance, has no dedicated AI law. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, passed in 2023, offers only a partial safeguard and is not built to address the complexities of model training, open-source proliferation, or cross-border data scraping. Meanwhile, companies building these models — OpenAI, Google, or Meta — are operating at a global scale. Their crawlers scour the web, collecting information, often with little regard for copyright or consent. There is barely any regulation that governs how this data is collected. Most countries are trying to adapt old laws — copyright, privacy, and intermediary liability — to fit this new technology.