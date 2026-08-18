There is a large opportunity to diversify this pattern. Across advanced economies, ageing populations and shrinking working-age cohorts are tightening labour markets. At the same time, mismatches in structural skills and the weak alignment of education and training curricula with the requirements of labour markets are creating shortages of appropriately skilled workers. Demand is expanding across infrastructure and construction, logistics and transport, information & communication technology and digital services, green-transition industries, hospitality, health care, and personal and social services. India’s challenge is to connect its labour pool with these shortages rather than rely predominantly on traditional, low-wage migration channels. Poorly organised migration can also erode its economic gains. A 2023 study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research on Indian workers migrating to the UAE found that migration doubled compensation, but intermediary fees reduced take-home pay by about 10 per cent. Migrants also reported a significant fall in subjective well-being. Such costs highlight the risks created by inadequate information and weak safeguards.