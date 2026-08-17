The fact is that members of Parliament (MPs) of opposing parties now routinely talk past each other. No heed was taken of the Opposition critique that the public exam Bill did not address the systemic flaws. Equally, no MP chose to object to the move to curb states’ rights to tax their mineral wealth, though rumbles of discontent are now being heard in state Capitals. These Bills could well have been referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as was done in the case of the foreign contribution Bill. But this critical institutional mechanism for greater scrutiny and consensus is being sparsely used. The PRS Legislative Research data shows that the proportion of JPC referrals dropped from 60-71 per cent in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabhas to 16-25 per cent in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas. The session began with 30 pending Bills. Despite the 12 Bills passed, the legislative backlog did not improve much.