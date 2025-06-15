Fast probe required: Crash investigation should be quick and credible

The tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad has brought attention back to the airline, the regulators, and the broader state of civil aviation in India. Very little is known for certain about what caused the aircraft’s failure to achieve the required thrust and the eventual crash into a medical hostel 2 km from the runway. It would be wise to wait for the crash-investigation report rather than indulging in speculation. It is also important that this investigation be transparently conducted by the relevant authorities and its report released in a timely fashion. The nodal agency for this investigation will be the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is a branch of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. India set up a separate investigation agency in 2012; the only major investigation it has conducted so far is the probe of Air India Express Flight 1344’s crash while landing at Kozhikode Airport in 2020. Most investigations worldwide are carried out with the assistance of global experts, often including assistance from the country where the flight was heading. In this case, given the plane was due to land at Gatwick Airport in London, and that more than 50 of those on board were British citizens, the AAIB’s counterpart in the United Kingdom has already deputed four people to assist. Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft in question, has also sent personnel.

The very fact that this is only the second large-scale crash that requires investigation by the AAIB is a testimony to how much safer flying has become in India, even as the aviation market in the country has consistently been the fastest-growing in the world. The 1970s and 1980s saw a spate of crashes and other incidents, including terrorist attacks on Indian aviation. But the 21st century has seen, simultaneously, a proliferation of private airlines, vast growth in passenger numbers, and a sharp reduction in the number of high-profile incidents and fatalities. The good reputation of Indian aviation has been hard-earned, and will be maintained only if the investigation into this crash is swift and credible, and that any recommendations to the airlines and authorities are accepted and speedily implemented.