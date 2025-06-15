Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why splitting fixed deposits across multiple banks doesn't add up

Why splitting fixed deposits across multiple banks doesn't add up

So, the next time someone tempts you with a slightly higher FD rate from a lesser-known bank, point them not to DICGC's fine print but to hybrid funds

Fixed Deposit, FD
premium

Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank depositors with balances of up to ₹5 lakh eventually got their money, but not a rupee of interest for the time lost. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two teachers, Ram and Shyam, were chatting after school.  Ram said: “If I had as much money as Birlaji, I’d be richer than him.”  Shyam was puzzled. “How can that be? If you have the same money, how would you be richer?”  Ram’s answer: “Simple. I’d be doing tuitions on the side!”
 
I was reminded of this gem when someone recently asked if it was smart to split fixed deposits (FDs) across multiple banks in blocks of about ₹5 lakh — the upper limit covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) in case a bank fails. 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Fixed deposits fixed deposit rates FD rates
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon