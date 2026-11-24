The Union government is considering converting the urea subsidy into a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), requiring states to share the expenditure, as reported by this newspaper. This reflects the growing pressure on government finances from India’s fertiliser-subsidy regime. Discussion is reportedly still at an early stage, with possible cost-sharing arrangements of 70:30, 60:40 or even 50:50 between the Centre and the states. The rationale is to reduce the Centre’s fiscal burden while making states more accountable for fertiliser distribution and curbing diversion for non-agricultural use. However, transferring expenditure will not address the structural problems.

The fiscal pressure is considerable. The Centre had budgeted ₹1.71 trillion for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27, but had spent around 86 per cent of it by November 16. Urea accounts for approximately 68 per cent of the budgeted subsidy. Expenditure on imported urea had reached ₹43,246 crore against a re-appropriated allocation of ₹44,001 crore. The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has estimated that the subsidy bill this financial year could rise to ₹2.5 trillion, 46 per cent above the budgeted amount. This is despite an expected decline in fertiliser consumption to 65 million-67 million tonnes from 70 million tonnes last year. The numbers underline that the subsidy burden is not simply a consequence of excessive consumption or diversion; global price volatility and import dependence are also important drivers. There is a case for greater state involvement in monitoring fertiliser distribution. States are better positioned to oversee local supply chains, identify unusual purchases, and prevent subsidised urea from reaching industrial users. However, there are limits to this argument. If the Centre continues to determine retail prices, subsidy rates, and procurement arrangements, the states will be forced to share expenditure without corresponding decision-making powers. It could also disproportionately burden fiscally weaker states, particularly those with large agricultural requirements.