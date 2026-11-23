It is correct that in a world where capital is extremely mobile, it not only chases returns but also prefers markets where entry and exit are relatively easy. It is also reasonable to argue that India, which needs a sustained flow of foreign capital to supplement its domestic savings to achieve consistently high economic growth, should not be an outlier in terms of rules and regulations. In this regard, for example, a case is being made that capital gains made by FPIs should not be taxed in India as is the case in most parts of the world. It remains to be seen how this issue is settled. In the case of disclosures for FPIs, there is a need for a comprehensive review. Feedback on a consultation paper will not be enough simply because most stakeholders would not have full information. For instance, why was the additional disclosure framework introduced, what level of information has the regulator been collecting, and what has it done with that information? Similarly, why were the relevant provisions of the law against money laundering made more stringent in India than in other countries?