It has been an unusual 10 days, during which a string of apparently unconnected outages affected large swathes of the global economy, and even disrupted the networks at the United States’ (US’) digital-intelligence agency. On November 12, Microsoft’s systems went down, knocking out Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, and OneDrive, affecting individuals, educational institutions, governments and Fortune 500 companies. It took three days to restore services and the impact on global enterprise would run into billions of dollars. The company claims this was not caused by a cyberattack but a software bug and other technical issues. The next day, the US civil-aviation network went offline. All flights were disrupted within the US, spurring cancellations and rescheduling. Again, the losses would amount to billions. The issues may have started with router malfunctions, which led to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) network being overwhelmed. A blame game is underway with the Democrats blaming the Republican administration for sacking hundreds of technical employees in civil aviation. On November 16 — last Monday — the US banking system suffered major downtime. The trouble apparently started with a software bug at JPMorganChase, which rippled through the interconnected financial system. Although this was apparently not due to an attack, cybercriminals took advantage of the confusion to carry out a heist, attacking cryptocurrency systems.
The day after this, Apple suffered an outage due to a buggy (a computer programme with bugs) software update. While that had a significant impact on enterprise, the news was subsumed by a crash in the internal network of the US National Security Agency due to “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance”. The underlying reasons for that “degradation” are likely to remain classified — some reckon it may also have been triggered by a buggy update.
Opinions on the proximate causes differ but not all of these episodes were due to malicious cyberattacks. Perhaps none were. Most breakdowns have been attributed to buggy system updates. It may be coincidental that all these occurred back-to-back. However, the disruption does highlight the fragility of the digital infrastructure underpinning the way the world functions. With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more powerful and pervasive, the probability of such disruption is increasing. Naturally, many conspiracy theories are rife. However, even if malice is ruled out, it is obvious that there has been an explosion in critical vulnerabilities across global digital systems. AI algorithms and tools like the new Artex have also exposed a huge number of such vulnerabilities, and made it much easier to exploit them. Words like “vulnageddon” and “patchapocalypse” have been coined in this context to describe a nightmare scenario in which global systems go down in concatenated waves. These threats have forced organisations to roll out patches and updates to plug those gaps. And, doing this in haste may have led to a string of buggy updates, which are likely to lead to more such disruption.