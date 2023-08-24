New Brics in the wall

As was widely expected, the summit of the Brics grouping — consisting, for now, of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — ended with some big news: The announcement that the grouping would be expanded. This was promised in the statement following the last leaders’ meeting, but it had been widely reported that India, in particular, was not completely happy with aspects of the planned expansion. The official word, however, is that subject to certain criteria — new countries will be permitted to join the grouping. The first such list of countries consists of Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Argentina. China, which has been pressuring for the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, in particular, in the hope of weaning that country away from its US-led alliances, will be pleased. India may feel somewhat outmanoeuvred, but it can at least content itself with the sense that Iran will be a useful foil to Saudi Arabia, and that the UAE — a close strategic partner of India — is among those chosen.

The exact nature of this expansion is unclear. Some South African officials have spoken of a “two-tier” system, in which presumably the founding members retain certain specific importance even as the bloc expands. Much will depend on the exact details of this membership. The mitigating circumstance here is that, after all, the Brics grouping is just that: A grouping, with few powers or levers at its command beyond those visible in the separate bodies with their own governing structure, such as the New Development Bank, which it has set up. India must protect its own interests amid this expansion.