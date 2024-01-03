Fog of confusion

Fog is a standard occurrence in north India during winter. Each year, flights are cancelled on account of poor visibility, that too during a peak travel period. This year, fog has been particularly disruptive. With over 60 flights diverted from Delhi airport, the country’s largest and busiest, over the Christmas and New Year break, the airport authorities and airlines have been trading charges. Airport officials have accused airlines of not keeping on the roster enough pilots trained on CAT III instrument landing systems or equipping enough aircraft with such equipment designed to land in dense fog. The airlines, in turn, have accused the Delhi airport authorities of operating only one of the two CAT III-compliant runways, where flights can land in poor visibility. These counter-accusations point to a lack of constructive planning within the aviation ecosystem of airport and airline managements.



In fact, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has a fog protocol in place to enable such planning. It defines the fog period as December 10 to February 10 and the window for CAT III operations between 9 pm and 10 am. In the past two years, the adjustment of roster schedules on the basis of these definitions has helped airlines significantly reduce cancellations. Based on the DGCA's fog time-table, airlines tend to keep on the roster their pilots for early-morning flights and for northern airports. But climate change and growing urban pollution have impacted these routines. This year, not only did visibility drop below levels considered safe even for CAT III landings, the northern fog persisted well past 10 am. Predictably, this situation had a knock-on effect, throwing schedules out of gear for afternoon and evening flights too. Adding to this problem, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports were fog-bound at the same time. Though Bengaluru is one of six Indian airports with CAT III-compliant runways, Hyderabad is not. Bengaluru is one of two airports, the other being Kolkata, outside the north to have these facilities. The other airports are Amritsar, Lucknow, and Jaipur.