Fury of floods

The mayhem created in several states by the very first bout of intense rains in the current monsoon season exposes the country’s unpreparedness to cope with floods, which have become a recurring and increasingly destructive annual scourge. Also laid bare is the absence of any long-term strategy to tame floods, notwithstanding the fact that the extent of area vulnerable to frequent deluges, and the economic losses caused by them, are on the rise. The country’s overall flood-prone area, which was reckoned by the Rashtriya Barh Ayog (National Flood Commission) in its 1980 report at 40 million hectares, or 12 per cent of the total geographical area, has since expanded to over 50 million hectares. Flash floods are now common in places that were earlier not deemed flood-prone. The relatively arid zones in Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat are typical examples of that.

The “flood vulnerability index” of the National Disaster Management Authority has identified Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Gujarat and Odisha as the states most susceptible to floods. The National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has found several new stretches in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal that are vulnerable to submergence in the aftermath of heavy downpours, which have become more frequent due to climate change and other factors. The hilly states in the geologically fragile and anthropologically mauled Himalayan range, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the north-eastern states, are, in any case, inherently susceptible to floods due to landslides, subsidence, and the consequential re-routing of the natural course of rivers and water channels.