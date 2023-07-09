Shaping political alliances

At their June 23 meeting in Patna, leaders of the 15 Opposition parties had reason to believe their parties had settled alliances in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand, while the crucial one in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was a work in progress. But a significantly deflated bunch of leaders will meet in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining the Maharashtra government has dented unity efforts. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders predict the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar would do a similar carve-out. Meanwhile, the BJP is reviving the almost forgotten National Democratic Alliance (NDA), willing to embrace estranged and potential allies. The BJP’s focus is on roping in smaller, primarily caste-based parties in Maharashtra, Bihar, and UP.

Both the NDA and Opposition parties are focused on Maharashtra, undivided Bihar, and UP because of the 2019 Lok Sabha numbers. In 2019, of the 102 seats in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand, the BJP and its allies, particularly the Janata Dal (United) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, both now in the anti-BJP camp, won 92. In UP, the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had the BJP drop nine seats from its 2014 tally. The BJP won about a dozen seats in UP with vote margins of under 50,000. Before the developments in Maharashtra, Opposition electoral arithmetic suggested Bihar and Jharkhand’s “grand alliance”, Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi, a pragmatic index of Opposition unity elsewhere, particularly in UP, and a narrative based on livelihood issues could help whittle the BJP’s numbers by several dozen seats to mark a return to a coalition government.

