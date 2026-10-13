Global growth resilience

Besides, as the IMF has highlighted, growth is concentrating in a select few countries. Notably, only 32 economies now account for 95 per cent of global growth. This level of growth was spread among 54 economies as recently as April. The percentage of countries with downgraded growth projections has also increased. Thus, growth is being reallocated across countries, depending on their exposure to AI and their ability to deal with war-related supply shocks. The concentration of growth in a few countries, largely driven by an investment boom in a single sector, could pose significant risks to global growth and macroeconomic stability. It is also important to keep in mind that this is happening against the backdrop of elevated public debt, particularly in advanced economies, which is, in part, pushing up interest rates. Tight global financial conditions, owing to large borrowing requirements of governments in advanced economies and the substantial investment needs of AI companies, could affect capital flows to small and emerging-market economies, impacting their growth prospects. It could also increase risks to financial stability.