Home / Opinion / Editorial / Harmful power concentration

Harmful power concentration

Personality- or family-based parties prevent strong alliances

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Harmful power concentration

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The drama over the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar as president of the party has highlighted a structural flaw in political parties in India. Barring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a handful of others, most parties in the world’s largest democracy tend to be predicated on authoritarian structures dominated either by one leader or one family. Mr Pawar, 82, is reportedly seeking to avoid a split in the party and has forwarded the claims of his daughter, Supriya Sule, to take over in preference to his ambitious nephew Ajit Pawar. The NCP is the largest Opposition party in Maharashtra, and this destabilising controversy involves an intra-family power struggle in an electorally significant state ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. In Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due on May 10, the electorate is witnessing an unseemly battle within the Janata Dal (S), a family enterprise presided over by former Prime Minister H

Also Read

Under construction

Overtaking China

Investment conundrum

Conservative budgeting

Decongesting Indian prisons

Real risk of AI

Crash landing

No further delay

Cautious optimism

Revisiting safety regulation

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentindian politicsPolitical parties

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story