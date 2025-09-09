Healthy outcomes: Address key gaps to make infant survival universal

India has reached an important milestone in public health. The latest Sample Registration System (2023) data reveals that the country’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has dropped to 25 per 1,000 live births — the lowest ever and a steep fall from 129 in 1971. This reflects decades of steady progress in immunisation, maternal- and child-health programmes, and overall improvement in sanitation and nutrition. States like Kerala (5) and Manipur (3) showcase how strong primary health care and decentralised planning can deliver outcomes comparable with advanced economies. Yet, progress remains patchy. Larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh still report an IMR as high as 37, pointing to sharp regional and rural-urban gaps.

The World Health Organization-United Nations Children’s Fund immunisation report (2025) underscores a worrying vulnerability: More than 900,000 Indian infants missed all vaccines in 2024. Despite broad coverage, these gaps risk reversing gains by leaving communities exposed to preventable outbreaks. Alongside immunisation, maternal and child nutrition remains a critical weakness. The National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21) shows that anaemia affects 52 per cent of pregnant women and 67 per cent of children under five — figures that directly undermine birth outcomes, cognitive development, and infant survival. The persistence of such high levels of anaemia reflects not just dietary insufficiency but also poor access to iron supplements, and inadequate antenatal care. Equally troubling is the fragile state of maternal and newborn care infrastructure. The availability of quality care during pregnancy, delivery, and the neonatal period often determines survival. Yet, many primary health centres in poorer states lack obstetric facilities or essential equipment, leaving mothers dependent on informal or unsafe options. Madhya Pradesh, one of the states with the highest IMR, reportedly faces a staggering 70 per cent vacancy in child specialists, crippling its newborn-care capacity.