How GatiShakti Public could rewire India's infrastructure playbook

The launch of PM GatiShakti Public marks an important milestone in India’s journey towards transparent, data-driven infrastructure planning. Four years after the platform brought together information from 57 ministries on a single, digital interface, this query-based web platform allows users to access 230 approved datasets covering physical- and social-infrastructure assets. It aims to make infrastructure and geospatial data a shared national resource rather than a government silo, enabling a better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private-sector participation. For decades, India’s infrastructure bottlenecks have stemmed not only from financing gaps but also from fragmented planning. Ministries and departments have often worked in isolation, leading to a duplication of projects, delays, and cost overruns.

The GatiShakti framework, launched in 2021, sought to correct this by integrating geospatial data across the transport, energy, logistics, and urban sectors. Now, by extending access beyond government users, GatiShakti Public represents a logical and progressive evolution, one that could unlock economic value through collaboration. The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister recently highlighted that India’s logistics cost stood at 14-16 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 8 per cent in China, 12 per cent in the United States, and 12 per cent in Europe. The platform’s open-data architecture could help identify last-mile gaps. Also, stakeholders, private and academic, can leverage advanced analytics to facilitate more informed investment and policy decisions. As the Reserve Bank of India’s September 2025 Bulletin highlighted, for each rupee spent on creating infrastructure, growth in GDP is ₹2.5-3.5. The productivity gains from better-coordinated planning could thus be substantial.