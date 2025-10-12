Known unknowns in Gaza: Lack of clarity mars Trump's ambitious peace plan

Despite the celebrations erupting when United States (US) President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, signs of the 20-point peace plan fraying at the edges are already evident. Hamas leaders have announced that they will not be involved in the official signing of the peace plan, which Mr Trump will be attending with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and various world leaders in attendance at Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. Hamas has described the plan, drawn up between Israel and the US without Hamas participation, as “absurd”. As Palestinians return to their pulverised homes from areas that the Israeli Defence Forces have begun vacating, peace in the short run is contingent on what happens in the 72 hours after the ceasefire starts. In the longer run, there appear to be too many obstacles and much lack of clarity for the plan to offer a durable peace for the region.

Under the plan, Hamas must release all 20 hostages believed to be alive by noon (local time) on Monday. In addition, the remaining deceased hostages (about 26 of them) must be handed over within 72 hours, with some leeway to give Hamas time to locate them. In turn, the Israelis will release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza. The problems could begin here because Israel has declined to release two high-profile leaders whom Hamas has demanded. It is also unclear what will happen if Hamas delays the release of the Israeli hostages. As aid workers prepare to surge into Gaza, a multinational force from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, overseen by the US military (though without boots on the ground), will monitor the ceasefire and check for transgressions.