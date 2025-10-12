Home / Opinion / Editorial / Easygoing, transparent UK-India relationship has room for expansion

Easygoing, transparent UK-India relationship has room for expansion

Starmer's India visit strengthens economic and security ties, with £1.3 billion Indian investments in the UK and deeper collaboration in fintech, biotech, and naval operations

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK
premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Keir Starmer (Photo:Reuters)
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The recent visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Keir Starmer, to India was meant to emphasise recent developments in bilateral relations, culminating in the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) in July this year. Mr Starmer was accompanied by the largest ever delegation of businesspeople from the UK to visit this country, and Whitehall has emphasised that during the visit Indian companies have promised investments of about 1.3 billion pounds in the UK economy. Those include an expansion of manufacturing facilities in the north of England by TVS Motor, which acquired British company Norton Motorcycles in 2020. India, meanwhile, hopes to gain access to advanced innovation through new joint projects. The trade deal itself may open up markets for Indian companies, including smaller ones. For example, the gems & jewellery sector, which is likely to be hit hard by the United States’ new trade policies, hopes to double its exports to the UK in the coming years. 
Mr Starmer delivered an address to a fintech conference in Mumbai, an indication that closer ties between both the financial and tech sectors in the two countries are on the horizon. The UK, although struggling with problematic fiscal numbers and a high-cost domestic economy, nevertheless remains a major financial centre and location for technological innovation, especially in biotech and fintech. These strengths are reflected in the nature of the collaboration planned, which is meant to upgrade facilities at the institutions run by the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council in India and the Indian Institute of Science. Some Indian priorities in the past, however, have been taken off the table. For example, it is unlikely that questions about work visas for Indians will come up in negotiations again, given the domestic political situation in the UK. There has already been a surge of Indian arrivals in the UK, with about 850,000 migrating just between 2021 and 2024. Instead, the Indian and UK governments have agreed to cooperate more closely to ensure the return of illegal migrants. 
A great deal of work, however, remains to be done in order to ensure the implementation of Ceta in such a way that all companies, including micro, small, and medium enterprises in India, benefit from it. Mutual-recognition agreements for professionals need to be hammered out, and these may not be easy since both nations have services-heavy economies. Commitments on e-governance in trade as well as regulatory cooperation will need to be followed up if the full benefits of the trade agreement are to be harnessed. Further work will also have to be done in the security domain. The Indian and the Royal British Navies have exercised together in the past, but there is potential for greater cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, including in triangular format with the French. 
The UK has invested further in its naval base in Bahrain and there is hope that it will be able to step up anti-piracy surveillance and operations, in support of and in cooperation with, the Indian Navy. The India-UK partnership remains one of the most tension-free and transparent from New Delhi’s perspective, and there is considerable room for it to expand further in both the economic and security spheres.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Known unknowns in Gaza: Lack of clarity mars Trump's ambitious peace plan

Premium

Tax certainty: Presumptive regime key to boosting India's FDI flows

Premium

A promising telecom stack, but India must address sector's health, duopoly

Premium

US' unilateral moves have rendered global multilateralism toothless

Premium

Listen to NITI Aayog: Boost trade competitiveness to strengthen economy

Topics :UK-IndiaIndia UK relationTrade dealBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial Comment

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story