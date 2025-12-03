India must build safer roads, enforce laws with tech, reform licensing

As a recent analysis by this newspaper of the latest data showed, deaths in India due to road accidents, adjusted for population, reached a 30-year high of 12.02 per 100,000 people in 2023, higher than in Nepal (7.4), China (4.26), and Brazil (2.66). Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasised the need for better road design and safety enforcement, noting that over 400 people die every day on Indian roads. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023 states that more than 173,000 people lost their lives and 447,000 were injured in road accidents across India, with two-wheeler riders accounting for nearly 46 per cent of the fatalities. The leading causes remain speeding and careless driving, indicating that strict enforcement of traffic regulations and behavioural change remain weak links in India’s transport system.

In this regard, it is worth noting that the budget allocation for road safety and maintenance remains low. For 2025-26, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allotted ₹595 crore for road safety, which is 0.002 per cent of the budget of the ministry. Road maintenance and repair get a mere ₹4,595 crore, barely 2 per cent of the total, far below the 10 per cent norm suggested by the NITI Aayog. This underfunding has risked degraded roads and, by extension, resulted in rising fatalities. Experts highlight that mixed traffic, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure, and poor emergency response exacerbate fatality rates. Cars, trucks, bicycles, two-wheelers, and pedestrians share the same lanes, often without proper demarcation or speed-calming measures. The absence of pedestrian infrastructure, such as safe crossings and footpaths, means that the most vulnerable road users are at constant risk. Moreover, emergency response remains inconsistent, with trauma-care facilities often too distant or ill equipped to save lives within the critical “golden hour” after an accident.