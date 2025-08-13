Home / Opinion / Editorial / India's bankruptcy law gets another reboot but will it work this time?

India's bankruptcy law gets another reboot but will it work this time?

To its credit, the government has been constantly working to improve the code, and the latest Bill is a step in the right direction

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
premium
The Bill also proposes to amend the Section dealing with the initiation of the insolvency process by the financial creditor.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for further improvement in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The Bill has been sent to a select committee of Parliament for deliberation. This is the seventh time the IBC is being amended, and the Bill has been awaited for some time. Various stakeholders and policy analysts have criticised the IBC for falling short of expectations, primarily due to delays. The cases that yielded a resolution plan by the end of June took an average of 602 days. A recent Supreme Court judgment that set aside a resolution plan and ordered the liquidation of a corporate debtor raised serious question marks on the entire process. Fortunately, the judgment has been recalled, and the matter is being heard. The objective of the bankruptcy process is to resolve insolvencies quickly to preserve the value of assets. Delays in resolution destroy value, which not only affects creditors but also the overall productive capacity of the economy.
 
To its credit, the government has been constantly working to improve the code, and the latest Bill is a step in the right direction. It aims to improve the code to resolve cases in time. Among the noteworthy proposals, the Bill introduces a creditor-initiated insolvency-resolution process with an out-of-court initiation procedure to facilitate faster and cost-effective resolutions. The process is aimed at minimising business disruption. The goal clearly is to reduce pressure on the judicial process, and it is expected to be completed in 150 days. The adjudicating authority may extend the process for a maximum of 45 days if necessary. Further, the Bill introduces the process for group insolvency and cross-border insolvency. The objective of the group insolvency process is to tackle complex corporate group structures facing insolvency. This will help establish a common Bench and coordinate the insolvency process, which will minimise delays and enable timely resolution. The cross-border insolvency framework aims to protect stakeholder interests in proceedings both domestically and in foreign jurisdictions. The government will be expected to frame rules in this regard.
 
The Bill also proposes to amend the Section dealing with the initiation of the insolvency process by the financial creditor. If the default has been established and the procedural requirements are fulfilled, the adjudicating authority will mandatorily admit the application. The adjudicating authority will not be expected to consider any other grounds for rejecting the application where the requirements of the provision have been met. It will need to decide on the application within 14 days or record the reasons for the delay. This will help the timely admission of cases, with the possibility of timely resolution.
 
Improving the law and strengthening various provisions will be expected to ameliorate outcomes under IBC. However, there is another important aspect that needs attention. One of the reasons for delays in resolution is the lack of capacity at the National Company Law Tribunal and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. Unless there are adequate human resources available to adjudicate matters, which are often complex and fiercely contested, it will be difficult to address delays. Thus, improving the law is important, but the government must also address the capacity gap. This is also something the select committee must deliberate on.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Impending disruption: India must look beyond schools for the AI juggernaut

Premium

Weighty issues: India's rush to make weight-loss drugs demands user caution

Premium

Unfair and unwarranted: US action will result in undesirable outcomes

Premium

Reckoning in Dhaka: A year since the coup, Bangladesh is in a shambles

Premium

RBI has done its part, solutions to external disruptions lie elsewhere

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentBankruptcy lawsBankruptcy norms

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story