India's bankruptcy law gets another reboot but will it work this time?

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for further improvement in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The Bill has been sent to a select committee of Parliament for deliberation. This is the seventh time the IBC is being amended, and the Bill has been awaited for some time. Various stakeholders and policy analysts have criticised the IBC for falling short of expectations, primarily due to delays. The cases that yielded a resolution plan by the end of June took an average of 602 days. A recent Supreme Court judgment that set aside a resolution plan and ordered the liquidation of a corporate debtor raised serious question marks on the entire process. Fortunately, the judgment has been recalled, and the matter is being heard. The objective of the bankruptcy process is to resolve insolvencies quickly to preserve the value of assets. Delays in resolution destroy value, which not only affects creditors but also the overall productive capacity of the economy.

To its credit, the government has been constantly working to improve the code, and the latest Bill is a step in the right direction. It aims to improve the code to resolve cases in time. Among the noteworthy proposals, the Bill introduces a creditor-initiated insolvency-resolution process with an out-of-court initiation procedure to facilitate faster and cost-effective resolutions. The process is aimed at minimising business disruption. The goal clearly is to reduce pressure on the judicial process, and it is expected to be completed in 150 days. The adjudicating authority may extend the process for a maximum of 45 days if necessary. Further, the Bill introduces the process for group insolvency and cross-border insolvency. The objective of the group insolvency process is to tackle complex corporate group structures facing insolvency. This will help establish a common Bench and coordinate the insolvency process, which will minimise delays and enable timely resolution. The cross-border insolvency framework aims to protect stakeholder interests in proceedings both domestically and in foreign jurisdictions. The government will be expected to frame rules in this regard.