Weighty issues: India's rush to make weight-loss drugs demands user caution

Indian pharmaceutical companies are preparing for weighty gains when the patent for semaglutide, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in drugs for weight loss and the treatment of diabetes, lapses in 2026 in 100 countries, including India, Canada, and Brazil. Sold by Novo Nordisk under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, the drugs have proven to be blockbusters for the Danish pharma major, generating $25 billion in revenues in 2024 alone. No surprise, then, that Indian drugmakers have spotted a huge opportunity and are preparing to launch significantly cheaper generic versions of semaglutide. All the major names of the domestic industry — Dr Reddy’s, Biocon, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin, and Aurobindo Pharma — are reported to be ramping up in-house and contract manufacturing capabilities to produce injectable and oral formulations. Though both the market opportunities and the benefits for consumers from the availability of cheaper generics are significant, they need to be weighed against the risks.

The global market for weight-loss drugs is estimated at $100 billion by the end of the decade. In India alone, the market has seen a fivefold increase over the past five years and is valued at $73 million. The rapidly expanding proportion of diabetic and overweight people is likely to power this growth for some time. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India has a “significant diabetes epidemic”; one in four people with diabetes globally comes from India. Obesity, too, is reaching epidemic levels, thanks to rising prosperity, sedentary lifestyles, carb- and fat-rich diets, and increasing junk food consumption. The prospect of generics that could be 80 or 90 per cent cheaper could, therefore, see a sustained boom for generic manufacturers.