Inflation-currency conundrum

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate in the US for August increased at the fastest pace in over a year, indicating that the last leg of the Federal Reserve’s inflation battle would not be easy. The annual rate came at 3.7 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in July. Although the headline rate was partly driven by higher fuel prices, core inflation also witnessed a sequential uptick. In its combat against inflation, the Fed has raised its benchmark policy rate range to 5.25-5.5 per cent, the highest in over two decades. While financial markets expect the Fed to leave the policy rate unchanged at the upcoming September meeting, analysts are expecting one more rate increase in the current cycle. However, irrespective of when the Fed delivers the next policy rate increase — given that it would want to see the inflation rate coming down convincingly near the target of 2 per cent — interest rates are likely to remain elevated for some time.

The possibility of the US policy rate remaining higher for longer will have implications for both the US and global markets. Although the US economy has remained fairly resilient thus far, economists expect weakness ahead. Further, sustained higher US interest rates for a relatively long period will have implications for capital flows and currency markets. The Chinese yuan, for instance, last week dropped to its lowest in over a decade against the US dollar. The currency has since recovered with reported support by the Chinese central bank. To be sure, the yuan is also reflecting the weakness in the Chinese economy. The downturn in the real estate market, along with several other sectors, is affecting the growth prospects. Besides, after contracting in July, the retail inflation rate for August stood at a modest 0.1 per cent.