Underachieving on climate

The summit in New Delhi last weekend of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations ended with all those present signing a declaration — an outcome that has widely been viewed as a triumph of Indian diplomacy. This is no doubt a fair evaluation of the summit’s overall success, given the many geopolitical headwinds faced by the Indian presidency. That said, it will also be necessary to evaluate the progress made by the summit, as expressed through concrete deliverables and agreements, in some sectors that are of particular importance to India. One such is climate action, which the Union government has made a centrepiece of both its domestic and foreign policies. While the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, is the main multilateral mechanism for the fight against climate change, and the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties, or COP, is the principal location for climate negotiations, the G20 also has a major role to play in coordinating the climate policies of major economies and geoeconomic players.

From that point of view, the summit has not moved the needle much. One line in the New Delhi Declaration that received some attention was the promise to “pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally through existing targets and policies”. This is a comprehensive global target that has been urged on the G20 and other bodies by the European Commission, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the International Energy Agency. The UAE-based International Renewable Energy Agency, or Irena, has calculated that adding 1,000 Gw of renewable power capacity yearly will be necessary. As of the end of last year, India’s installed renewable energy capacity was 166 Gw; tripling this by 2030 would mean an installed capacity of 500 Gw, which is coincidentally also the government’s current target for non-fossil fuel generation capacity. The New Delhi Declaration thus merely means that India’s renewable energy ambition is to become the norm for the rest of the world.