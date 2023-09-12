Big risks in small stocks

The stock market has seen a sharp runup in 2023 with major indices such as the Nifty rising to new record highs. But a far stronger bull run has occurred in the smallcaps and midcaps. Since January, the Nifty is up a little over 10 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap is up 27 per cent and the Smallcap has increased 28 per cent. The rally in smaller stocks has, in fact, been so strong that there is concern of overheating. It is hard to justify this rise in terms of fundamentals because the pace of earnings growth has slowed. In terms of price-to-earnings (PE), the Nifty is now trading at PE of 23-24, while the Midcap is doing so at PE 24-25, and the Smallcap index is trading at PE of 25-26. The pace of earnings growth in Q1FY24 does not warrant such high valuations.

The rally has occurred because this has been one of those periods when institutions and retail investors have been net buyers. In the calendar year so far, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought a net Rs 1.3 trillion, while domestic institutions have bought stocks worth Rs 1.12 trillion and equity mutual funds have received inflows of Rs 95,000 crore (until end-August). The rally in smaller stocks has been driven by a combination of retail interest and equity-fund buying, which in turn has also been driven by the strong retail inflows. The macroeconomic situation and geopolitical trends are not very propitious. While there’s the promise of growth, there’s also intractable domestic inflation. This makes it unlikely that the central bank will ease monetary policy, and that hope was one of the causes for optimism. The Ukraine war continues and fuel prices have spiked again, which always places stress on India’s trade account.