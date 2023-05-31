Justice demands

Reports pointed out the shifting goalposts of the protesting wrestlers, inconsistencies and intransigence in their positions, and the thin evidence against Mr Singh, with a Delhi Police officer conveying to media outlets — and the force later retracting — that it did not find any evidence against the MP. While the wrestlers should have been more tactful in dealing with the Opposition leaders sharing their stage — although they kept politicians away from the time they first sat on protest on January 18 until the end of April — and some of their demands have indeed been unreasonable, the government could have been more sensitive on the issue. For example, Delhi Police, which reports to the Union home ministry, registered a first information report against Mr Singh four months into the wrestlers’ protest, and only after the Supreme Court intervened.

As three of India’s top wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar on Tuesday, many hoped that despite Sunday’s incident — where the police dragged and detained the wrestlers as they planned to march to the new Parliament building — the government would appeal to them to desist. It was also hoped that the government would renew its promise of a fair investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. No such appeal was forthcoming. On Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur not only urged the wrestlers to be patient with the police investigation and not take any steps that might undermine sports, but also suggested that the participation of political leaders and trade unions in their protests had politicised their cause.